TV listings for Aug. 27
TELEVISION/RADIO

TV listings for Aug. 27

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250

CFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m. ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota

GOLF

10 a.m. GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Noon GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge

2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m. ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m. MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota

7 p.m. BSOK — Houston at Texas

NFL

7 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City

PARALYMPICS

11 p.m. NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m. ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC

7:30 p.m. ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

9 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS

10 a.m. ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying

5 p.m. TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals

WNBA

7 p.m. CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

9 p.m. NBATV — Chicago at Seattle

