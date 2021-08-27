TV listings for Aug. 27

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m. ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota
GOLF
10 a.m. GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
Noon GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge
2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m. ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m. MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota
7 p.m. BSOK — Houston at Texas
NFL
7 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City
PARALYMPICS
11 p.m. NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m. ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC
7:30 p.m. ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC
9 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
10 a.m. ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying
5 p.m. TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals
WNBA
7 p.m. CBSSN — Phoenix at New York
9 p.m. NBATV — Chicago at Seattle