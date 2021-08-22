 Skip to main content
TV listings for Aug. 23
TV listings for Aug. 23

GOLF

2 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters (taped)

8 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Northern Trust, Final Round

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon;ESPN — LLWS: TBD vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game

2 p.m.;ESPN — LLWS: TBD vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — LLWS: Louisiana vs. Ohio, Elimination Game

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — LLWS: TBD vs. Washington, Elimination Game

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.;MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta OR Arizona at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.;COX3 — Kansas City at Houston

9:30 p.m.;MLBN — Seattle at Oakland OR Kansas City at Houston (in progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans

SOCCER (MEN)

2 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United

TENNIS

9 a.m.;TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA

