AUTO RACING
9 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2
10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP
1 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series
2 p.m. USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen
3 p.m. FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m. ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships
CFL
6 p.m. CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
Noon ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh
2 p.m. PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal
4 p.m. PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA
FIBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m. FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany
FISHING
7 a.m. FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain
GOLF
5 a.m. GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational
11 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship
1 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship
2 p.m. GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match
HORSE RACING
Noon FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m. ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Santiago de Veraguas
10 a.m. ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Smithfield, R.I.
Noon ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico
1 p.m. ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Fargo, N.D.
MLB
12:05 p.m. PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston
12:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta
1:30 p.m. BSOK — Brewers at Rangers
6 p.m. ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.
NFL
6:05 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers
RODEO
2 p.m. CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m. USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
10:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
6:30 p.m. FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati
8:30 p.m. FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 a.m. FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England
SOFTBALL
1 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez
TENNIS
11 a.m. TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final
3:30 p.m. TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final
6 p.m. TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
5 a.m. CNBC — World Championships: Day 2
9:30 a.m. CNBC — World Championships: Day 2
11 a.m. NBC — World Championships: Day 2
WNBA
4 p.m. NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago
6 p.m. NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota
7 p.m. BSOK — Wings at Mystics