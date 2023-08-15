GENERAL
10:30 p.m. Cox-3 – Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
5 p.m.;GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon;ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama
2 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro
4 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba
6 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota
3 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto
7 p.m.;BSOK — Angels at Rangers
9:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN)
4:30 a.m. (Thursday);FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 a.m.;FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England
TENNIS
10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
Noon;BSOK — Western & Southern Open