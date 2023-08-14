AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship
BOWLING
6 p.m.;CBSSN — PWBA: The Tour Championship
MLB
6 p.m.;TBS — NY Yankees at Atlanta
7 p.m.;BSOK — LA Angels at Texas
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (8:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN)
8:55 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 a.m.;FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal
TENNIS
10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
Noon;BSOK — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
8 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas