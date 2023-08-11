GENERAL
11 p.m. Cox-3 – Oklahoma Sports Scene (taped)
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m. USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix
2 p.m. NBC — Pro Motocross Championship
4:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series
6 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
BASKETBALL
7 p.m. NBATV — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
BOXING
8 p.m. SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez
9 p.m. ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez
CFL
6 p.m. CBSSN — Calgary at B.C.
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
2:30 p.m. FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia
GOLF
6 a.m. USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open
Noon CW — LIV Golf League
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship
GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur
5 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic
HORSE RACING
Noon FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m. FOX — Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m. FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m. ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
4 p.m. ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m. ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
6 p.m. ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
MLB
Noon MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)
3 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)
6 p.m. FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m. BSOK — Cardinals at Royals
8:30 p.m. FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle
NFL
Noon NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago
3 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina
4 p.m. ABC — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas
6 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore
8 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams
RUGBY (WOMEN)
8:55 p.m. FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland
10:45 p.m. FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m. NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United
2 p.m. ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao
6 p.m. FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Forge FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:30 a.m. FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia
SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson
TENNIS
11:30 a.m. TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals
Noon BSOK — National Bank Open
5:30 p.m. TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals
Sunday, August 13
AUTO RACING
9 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2
10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP
1:30 p.m. NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
2 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor
BIG3
11 a.m. CBS — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m. NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
2:30 p.m. FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain
GOLF
6 a.m. USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open
11 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open
Noon CW — LIV Golf League
1 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship
6 p.m. GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Noon ESPNU — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National
HORSE RACING
Noon FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game
2 p.m. ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship
MLB
11:05 a.m. PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston
12:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami
3:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m. ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
8 p.m. BSOK — Rangers at Giants
NFL
Noon NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans
3 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
RODEO
4 p.m. CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series
SOCCER (MEN)
5:55 a.m. CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero
6 p.m. ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo
TENNIS
12:30 p.m. TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
WNBA
2 p.m. ESPN — New York at Indiana
5 p.m. NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle
8 p.m. CBSSN — Atlanta at Las Vegas