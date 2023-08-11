GENERAL

11 p.m. Cox-3 – Oklahoma Sports Scene (taped)

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix

2 p.m. NBC — Pro Motocross Championship

4:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series

6 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

BASKETBALL

7 p.m. NBATV — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

BOXING

8 p.m. SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez

9 p.m. ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez

CFL

6 p.m. CBSSN — Calgary at B.C.

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)

2:30 p.m. FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia

GOLF

6 a.m. USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open

Noon CW — LIV Golf League

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship

2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur

5 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic

HORSE RACING

Noon FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m. FOX — Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m. FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m. ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m. ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

6 p.m. ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

MLB

Noon MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)

3 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)

6 p.m. FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m. BSOK — Cardinals at Royals

8:30 p.m. FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle

NFL

Noon NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago

3 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina

4 p.m. ABC — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas

6 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore

8 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams

RUGBY (WOMEN)

8:55 p.m. FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland

10:45 p.m. FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN)

11:30 a.m. NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United

2 p.m. ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao

6 p.m. FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Forge FC

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:30 a.m. FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia

SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson

TENNIS

11:30 a.m. TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals

Noon BSOK — National Bank Open

5:30 p.m. TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals

Sunday, August 13

AUTO RACING

9 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2

10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP

1:30 p.m. NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

2 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor

BIG3

11 a.m. CBS — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m. NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)

2:30 p.m. FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain

GOLF

6 a.m. USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open

11 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open

Noon CW — LIV Golf League

1 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship

6 p.m. GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon ESPNU — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National

HORSE RACING

Noon FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

11 a.m. ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game

2 p.m. ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship

MLB

11:05 a.m. PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston

12:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami

3:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m. ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

8 p.m. BSOK — Rangers at Giants

NFL

Noon NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans

3 p.m. NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

RODEO

4 p.m. CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series

SOCCER (MEN)

5:55 a.m. CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero

6 p.m. ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo

TENNIS

12:30 p.m. TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

WNBA

2 p.m. ESPN — New York at Indiana

5 p.m. NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle

8 p.m. CBSSN — Atlanta at Las Vegas