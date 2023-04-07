AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway
5 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway
7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino (Featherweights)
9 p.m.;SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza (Super-Welterweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;BTN — Iowa at Indiana
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee
2 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
2 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
3 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Alabama
5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Frozen Four Championship: Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon;SECN — Auburn at Florida
1 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
5 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
GOLF
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round
HORSE RACING
11 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.;NBC — 1/ST Racing Tour: The Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes
5 p.m.;Fox — The Wood Memorial Stakes
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 287 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB
3 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — Texas at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta OR St. Louis at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Washington at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NHL
11:55 a.m.;ABC — Pittsburgh at Detroit
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Vegas at Dallas
7 p.m.;ABC — New Jersey at Boston
RUGBY (MEN)
1 p.m.;FS1 — MLR: Chicago at New England
SOCCER (MEN)
6:25 a.m.;CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton
3:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Lazio
6:30 p.m.;Fox — MLS: Austin FC at LAFC
6:45 p.m.;FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Argentina vs. Paraguay
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1:30 p.m.;TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland
TENNIS
Noon;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals
XFL
Noon;ESPN — Vegas at St. Louis
3 p.m.;ESPN — Arlington at Orlando