 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for April 5

  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia at Clemson

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Loyola Marymount at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.;ACCN — Northwestern at Notre Dame

MLB

Noon;MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees

3 p.m.;MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Colorado

NBA

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — LA Lakers at Phoenix

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Playoff: Long Island at Delaware

9:35 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Santa Cruz at South Bay

SOCCER (MEN)

People are also reading…

2 p.m.;CBS — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City

9 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM

TENNIS

9 a.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert