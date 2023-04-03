COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. ESPNU — NC State at East Carolina
7 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah Tech at Utah
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m. ACCN — Longwood at Virginia Tech
6 p.m. SECN — UT-Martin at Mississippi
7 p.m. ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame
MLB
4 p.m. MLBN — Arizona at San Diego
6 p.m. TBS — Philadelphia at NY Yankees
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Oakland (8:30 p.m.)
NBA
7 p.m. TNT — Boston at Philadelphia
9 p.m. BSOK — Oklahoma City at Golden State
NBA G-LEAGUE
8 p.m. ESPNU — NBA G-League Final: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 1
NHL
7 p.m. ESPN — Vegas at Nashville
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Edmonton at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m. ESPN2 — The German Cup: Sporting Club Freiburg at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal
1:45 p.m. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United