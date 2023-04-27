AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
7:55 a.m. ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
6 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
3:25 a.m. (Saturday) ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
GOLF
11 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club—Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
2:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
5:30 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
11 p.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m. MLBN — Kansas City at Minnesota
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington
7:10 p.m. APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Houston
9:10 p.m. APPLETV+ — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6:10 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6
NFL DRAFT
6 p.m. ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m. ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6
6:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 6
8:30 p.m. TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 6