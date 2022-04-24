 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for April 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ACCN — East Carolina at NC State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;SECN — McNeese St. at LSU

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)

8:30 a.m.;NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Czech Republic

12:30 p.m.;NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany

MLB

6:30 p.m.;TBS — NY Mets at St. Louis

7 p.m.;BSOK — Houston at Texas

8:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at San Francisco

NBA

6 p.m.;NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 5

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 5

9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 5

NHL

6 p.m.;ESPN — Edmonton at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN)

2 p.m.;CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN)

2:50 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bermuda vs. Canada

5:50 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

