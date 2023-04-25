GOLF
11 p.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Minnesota OR Chicago White Sox at Toronto
3 p.m. MLBN — Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Chicago Cubs OR Washington at NY Mets (7 p.m.)
9:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m. NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 5
6:30 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 5
People are also reading…
7:30 p.m. NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 5
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 5
8:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, Leg 1