MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Minnesota OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 5
8 p.m. NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5
7 p.m. TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5
8:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5
SOCCER
1:30 p.m. USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United
9 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1