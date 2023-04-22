AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m. CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 8, Berlin (Taped)
2 p.m. Fox — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. CBSSN — Army at Navy
11 a.m. ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland
Noon ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
1 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
2 p.m. ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.
6 p.m. PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
11:30 p.m. ESPN — Auburn at Alabama
2 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
3 p.m. ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
4 p.m. PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA
6 p.m. SECN — Florida at Tennessee
FISHING
7 a.m. FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray
GOLF
Noon CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
Noon GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round
2 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round
3 p.m. NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
11:05 a.m. PEACOCK — Colorado at Philadelphia
12:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m. BSOK — Oakland at Texas
3:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m. ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco
NBA
Noon ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 4
2:30 p.m. ABC — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4
6 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 4
8:30 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL
Noon TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4
2:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 4
5:30 p.m. BSOK, TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4
8 p.m. TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m. USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
3:30 p.m. FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United
8 p.m. FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m. TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Finals
USFL
Noon NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh
6 p.m. FS1 — Michigan vs. Philadelphia
XFL
2 p.m. ESPN — Houston at Arlington
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Vegas at Seattle