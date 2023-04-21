AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway

11:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200

3 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

2 p.m. ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi

3 p.m. ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

5 p.m. SECN — Alabama at Missouri

6 p.m. ACCN — Louisville at Duke

8 p.m. PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. BTN — Minnesota Spring Game

1 p.m. BTN — Nebraska Spring Game

1 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game

1 p.m. PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game

2 p.m. ESPN — Colorado Spring Game

3 p.m. BTN — Wisconsin Spring Game

3 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game

5 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

11 a.m. SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

1 p.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

1 p.m. SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

3 p.m. ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

3 p.m. SECN — Auburn at Alabama

5 p.m. ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky

5 p.m. ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois

7 p.m. ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU

10 p.m. ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA

GENERAL

11 p.m. Cox3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

GOLF

Noon CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grange Golf Club

Noon GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round

2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round

2 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round

3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round

3 p.m. NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round

10 p.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round

MLB

Noon MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees

3 p.m. Fox — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco

6 p.m. BSOK — Oakland at Texas

6 p.m. FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore

9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA

Noon TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4

2:30 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4

6:40 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3

9 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3

NHL

3 p.m. TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3

6 p.m. TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

7 p.m. ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3

9 p.m. TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham

9 a.m. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool

6 p.m. FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:55 a.m. CBSSN — Bundesliga: Freiburg at Bayern

USFL

11:30 a.m. USA — Houston vs. New Orleans

6 p.m. Fox — Memphis at Birmingham

XFL

11 a.m. ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis

2 p.m. ABC — D.C. at San Antonio