AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway
11:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200
3 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
2 p.m. ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi
3 p.m. ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
5 p.m. SECN — Alabama at Missouri
6 p.m. ACCN — Louisville at Duke
8 p.m. PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. BTN — Minnesota Spring Game
1 p.m. BTN — Nebraska Spring Game
1 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game
1 p.m. PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game
2 p.m. ESPN — Colorado Spring Game
3 p.m. BTN — Wisconsin Spring Game
3 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game
5 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
11 a.m. SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
1 p.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
1 p.m. SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
3 p.m. ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
3 p.m. SECN — Auburn at Alabama
5 p.m. ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky
5 p.m. ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois
7 p.m. ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU
10 p.m. ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA
GENERAL
11 p.m. Cox3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
Noon CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grange Golf Club
Noon GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round
2 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round
3 p.m. NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round
10 p.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round
MLB
Noon MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees
3 p.m. Fox — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco
6 p.m. BSOK — Oakland at Texas
6 p.m. FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA
Noon TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4
2:30 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4
6:40 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3
9 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL
3 p.m. TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3
6 p.m. TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
7 p.m. ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3
9 p.m. TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham
9 a.m. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool
6 p.m. FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:55 a.m. CBSSN — Bundesliga: Freiburg at Bayern
USFL
11:30 a.m. USA — Houston vs. New Orleans
6 p.m. Fox — Memphis at Birmingham
XFL
11 a.m. ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis
2 p.m. ABC — D.C. at San Antonio