AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying,
Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
GOLF
10 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
5 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
10 p.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m. NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland
People are also reading…
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m. MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
6:05 p.m. APPLETV+ — Toronto at NY Yankees
6:20 p.m. APPLETV+ — Houston at Atlanta
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle
OR San Diego at Arizona (8:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:10 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round:
Boston at Atlanta, Game 3
6:30 p.m. ABC — Eastern Conference First Round:
Cleveland at New York, Game 3
8:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference First Round:
Denver at Minnesota, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. TBS — Eastern Conference First Round:
Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3
6:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round:
Boston at Florida, Game 3
8:30 p.m. TBS — Western Conference First Round:
Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round:
Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m. USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal
10 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana