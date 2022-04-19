TV listings for April 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.;ACCN — UConn at Boston College
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Penn at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.;ACCN — East Carolina at NC State
4 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
6 p.m.;ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
GOLF
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.;ESPN — PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card)
MLB
2 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado
5:30 p.m.;BSOK — St. Louis at Miami
6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston
8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Seattle
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA
6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2
7 p.m.;NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3
8:30 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2
NHL
7:30 p.m.;NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal
1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
2 p.m.;CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2
4:50 p.m.;FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1
7:20 p.m.;FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1
9 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds