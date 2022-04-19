 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for April 20

  • Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ACCN — UConn at Boston College

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Penn at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.;ACCN — East Carolina at NC State

4 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

6 p.m.;ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.;ESPN — PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card)

MLB

2 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado

People are also reading…

5:30 p.m.;BSOK — St. Louis at Miami

6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston

8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Seattle

9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA

6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2

7 p.m.;NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3

8:30 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2

NHL

7:30 p.m.;NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN)

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal

1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

2 p.m.;CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2

4:50 p.m.;FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1

7:20 p.m.;FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1

9 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert