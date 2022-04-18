TV listings for April 19

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
7 a.m.;NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped)
11 a.m.;NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped)
12:30 p.m.;NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.;ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
6 p.m.;SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M
7 p.m.;ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
8 p.m.;CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
5:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
5 p.m.;PAC-12N — UC Davis at California
GOLF
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round
MLB
5:30 p.m.;BSOK — St. Louis at Miami
6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets
8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Seattle
9 p.m.;TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers
NBA
6:30;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2
7:30;NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2
9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2
NHL
9 p.m.;ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal
2 p.m.;CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2
2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
TENNIS
3 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds