TV listings for April 19

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7 a.m.;NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped)

11 a.m.;NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped)

12:30 p.m.;NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.;ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

6 p.m.;SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M

7 p.m.;ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

5:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

5 p.m.;PAC-12N — UC Davis at California

GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round

MLB

5:30 p.m.;BSOK — St. Louis at Miami

6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets

8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Seattle

9 p.m.;TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers

NBA

6:30;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2

7:30;NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2

9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL

9 p.m.;ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN)

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal

2 p.m.;CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2

2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

TENNIS

3 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

