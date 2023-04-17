MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston
9 p.m. TBS — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m. NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 2
6:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 2
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 1
6:30 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1
8:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 1
9 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m. CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
6 p.m. FS2 — Canadian Championship: Vaughan Azzurri at CF Montréal, Preliminary Round