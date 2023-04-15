AUTO RACING
9 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy
10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy
1:30 p.m. CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:30 p.m. NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
GOLF
12 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m. NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario
6 p.m. NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (12:30 p.m.)
3 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (3:30 p.m.)
6 p.m. ESPN — Texas at Houston
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m. ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1
4:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 1
7 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1
9:30 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m. USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
10:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest
3:30 p.m. FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
8 p.m. FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m. CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m. NBC — Michigan vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
5:30 p.m. FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
XFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m. ESPN — Arlington at D.C.
2 p.m. ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis