TV listings for April 16

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NBC — AMA Supercross
3:30 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying
5 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty's Truck Race
BOWLING
Noon;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
6 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE BOWLING
7 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Championship: Final
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ACCN — Miami Spring Game
11 a.m.;BTN — Ohio State Spring Game
People are also reading…
Noon;ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game
1 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game
1 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game
3 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game
5 p.m.;ACCN — Duke Spring Game
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
Noon;ABC — NCAA Championships: Final
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan
3 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins
7 p.m.;ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;SECN — South Carolina at LSU
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee
1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — St. John's at DePaul
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
4 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round
6 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, Final Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7:30 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets
3 p.m.;FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego
6 p.m.;BSOK — LA Angels at Texas
6 p.m.;MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado
9 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (JIP)
NBA
12:10 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference: Utah at Dallas
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference: Minnesota at Memphis
5 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference: Toronto at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.;ABC — Western Conference: Denver at Golden State
NHL
11:30 a.m.;NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston
2 p.m.;ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis
6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur
9 a.m.;CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United
9 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle
USFL
6:30 p.m.;FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham
6:30 p.m.;NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz