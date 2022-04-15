 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for April 16

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;NBC — AMA Supercross

3:30 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying

5 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying

7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty's Truck Race

BOWLING

Noon;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

6 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BOWLING

7 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Championship: Final

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ACCN — Miami Spring Game

11 a.m.;BTN — Ohio State Spring Game

Noon;ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game

1 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game

1 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game

1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game

3 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game

5 p.m.;ACCN — Duke Spring Game

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

Noon;ABC — NCAA Championships: Final

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan

3 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

7 p.m.;ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;SECN — South Carolina at LSU

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — St. John's at DePaul

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

4 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round

6 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, Final Round

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card

MLB 

Noon;MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets

3 p.m.;FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego

6 p.m.;BSOK — LA Angels at Texas

6 p.m.;MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado

9 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (JIP)

NBA 

12:10 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference: Utah at Dallas

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference: Minnesota at Memphis

5 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference: Toronto at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.;ABC — Western Conference: Denver at Golden State

NHL 

11:30 a.m.;NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston

2 p.m.;ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis

6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m.;CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United

9 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle

USFL 

6:30 p.m.;FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham

6:30 p.m.;NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz

