AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta
3:30 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.;USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game
1 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Spring Game
1 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. Spring Game
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game
3 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — California Spring Game
5:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.;ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
12 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
6 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.;NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario
3 p.m.;NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Detroit
3 p.m.;FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego
6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Colorado at Seattle (8:30 p.m.)
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Seattle (8:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
12:10 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1
12:10 p.m.;ESPN2 — Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World)
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 1
5 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 1
7:30 p.m.;ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:25 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Inter Milan
9 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Angel City
USFL FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.;FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis
6:30 p.m.;FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.;ABC — Vegas at Houston
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio