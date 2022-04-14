 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for April 15

  • Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE:

11 a.m.;NBATV — FAP vs. Cape Town (Taped)

12:30 p.m.;NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

3 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

4:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

6 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

People are also reading…

6 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Arkansas

7 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.;ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.

Noon;ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.

Noon;SECN — Georgia at Missouri

4 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

5 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Providence at UConn

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

9 p.m.;ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton

10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at California

GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round

6 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights)

MLB

Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (1 p.m.)

7 p.m.;BSOK — LA Angels at Texas

NBA

6:40 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland

9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers

NHL

6 p.m.;NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida

SOCCER (WOMEN)

7 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews

9 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masters leaderboard can preview PGA contenders at Southern Hills

Masters leaderboard can preview PGA contenders at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods, who won the most recent Southern Hills major at the 2007 PGA Championship, finished in a second-place tie at the Masters a few months earlier. In 1970, Dave Stockton won the PGA at Southern Hills after finishing tied for fifth at the Masters — his best major showing up to that point. But no one has swept the Masters and PGA in the same year since 1975.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert