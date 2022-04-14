TV listings for April 15

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE:
11 a.m.;NBATV — FAP vs. Cape Town (Taped)
12:30 p.m.;NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
3 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
4:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
6 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Arkansas
7 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.;ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.
Noon;ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.
Noon;SECN — Georgia at Missouri
4 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
5 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Providence at UConn
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
9 p.m.;ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at California
GOLF
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round
6 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights)
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (1 p.m.)
7 p.m.;BSOK — LA Angels at Texas
NBA
6:40 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland
9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers
NHL
6 p.m.;NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz