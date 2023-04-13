AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Long John Silver’s 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
GOLF
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
6 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
MLB BASEBALL
5:40 p.m.;APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Detroit
6:10 p.m.;APPLETV+ — LA Angels at Boston
7 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Atlanta at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Miami, Game 3
8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:45 p.m.;FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Chile vs. Ecuador, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL: Houston at Portland