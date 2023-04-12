COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session I, Fort Worth, Texas
8 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session II, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
6 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Baltimore
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Detroit at Toronto
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. ESPN — St. Louis at Dallas
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Vegas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:55 p.m. CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
9 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Tigres UANL, Quarterfinal, Leg 2