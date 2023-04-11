COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
6 p.m. ACCN — East Carolina at Duke
GOLF
6 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
Noon MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
3 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR Miami at Philadelphia
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Toronto OR Cincinnati at Atlanta
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco (Joined in Progress) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (6 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
6:10 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Toronto, Game 2
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Toronto, Game 2 (NBA in Stephen A’s World)
8:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m. TNT — Dallas at St. Louis
9 p.m. TNT — San Jose at Calgary
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m. CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
9 p.m. CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal, Leg 1 (Taped)
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia, Quarterfinal, Leg 2