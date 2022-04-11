TV listings for April 12

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
11 a.m.;NBATV — Cape Town vs. Petro de Luanda (Taped)
12:30 p.m.;NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.;ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m.;GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
MLB
5:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Oakland at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.;BSOK — Colorado at Texas
8:30 p.m.;TBS — San Diego at San Francisco
NBA
6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Cleveland at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: LA Clippers at Minnesota
NBA G LEAGUE
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — G League Final: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Game 1
NHL
6 p.m.;ESPN — Philadelphia at Washington
8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Tampa Bay at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN)
9 p.m.;CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal Leg 2
9 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Chester, Pa.
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.;BSOK — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds