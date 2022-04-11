 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for April 12

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.;NBATV — Cape Town vs. Petro de Luanda (Taped)

12:30 p.m.;NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m.;GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

MLB

5:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Oakland at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.;BSOK — Colorado at Texas

8:30 p.m.;TBS — San Diego at San Francisco

NBA

6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Cleveland at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: LA Clippers at Minnesota

NBA G LEAGUE

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — G League Final: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Game 1

NHL

6 p.m.;ESPN — Philadelphia at Washington

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Tampa Bay at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN)

9 p.m.;CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal Leg 2

9 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Chester, Pa.

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.;BSOK — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

