TV listings for April 10

AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.;NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.;NBC — FIM MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome
2:30 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
9 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Circuit of The Americas
BOWLING
11 a.m.;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16
1 p.m.;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
12 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Texas
1 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
2 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
Noon;CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh
6 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
11 a.m.;BTN — Maryland at Purdue
12:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
2 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2022 Bassmaster Elite
GOLF
1 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
12:30 p.m.;MLBN — NY Mets at Washington
12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Toronto
3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (JIP)
6 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
6 p.m.ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA
2:45 p.m.;ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn
6 p.m.;TNT — Boston at Memphis
8:30 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at New Orleans
8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers
NBA G LEAGUE
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Delaware at Raptors 905
NHL
12:30 p.m.;TNT — Boston at Washington
3 p.m.;TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh
RODEO
4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Wrangler Invitational
RUGBY (MEN)
11 a.m.;CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier
1 p.m.;CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series
6 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
10 a.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final