TV listings for April 10

AHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.;NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.;NBC — FIM MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome

2:30 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

9 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Circuit of The Americas

BOWLING

11 a.m.;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

1 p.m.;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.;SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

12 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Texas

1 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

2 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

Noon;CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh

6 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

11 a.m.;BTN — Maryland at Purdue

12:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

2 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2022 Bassmaster Elite

GOLF

1 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

12:30 p.m.;MLBN — NY Mets at Washington

12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Toronto 

3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (JIP)

6 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

6 p.m.ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA

2:45 p.m.;ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn

6 p.m.;TNT — Boston at Memphis

8:30 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at New Orleans

8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers

NBA G LEAGUE

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Delaware at Raptors 905

NHL 

12:30 p.m.;TNT — Boston at Washington

3 p.m.;TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh

RODEO

4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Wrangler Invitational

RUGBY (MEN)

11 a.m.;CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier

1 p.m.;CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

6 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10 a.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

