TV for Sunday, Jan. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
3 p.m.; ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State
3 p.m.; ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2 — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.; ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
11 a.m.; ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington
3 p.m.; ESPNU – Iowa State at Texas Tech
5 p.m.; ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
Noon; FSOK — Arizona State at Oklahoma
GOLF
5 p.m.; GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions
NBA
5 p.m.; FSOK — Oklahoma City at Brooklyn
NFL
12:05 p.m.; ABC — Baltimore at Tennessee
3:40 p.m.; CBS — Chicago at New Orleans
7:15 p.m.; NBC— Cleveland at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
9 a.m.; NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins
SKIING
1 p.m.; NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.; TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
5 p.m.; TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds