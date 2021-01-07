 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV for Sunday, Jan. 10

TV for Sunday, Jan. 10

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

3 p.m.; ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State

3 p.m.; ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2 — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.; ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky

11 a.m.; ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington

3 p.m.; ESPNU – Iowa State at Texas Tech

5 p.m.; ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

Noon; FSOK — Arizona State at Oklahoma

GOLF

5 p.m.; GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions

NBA

5 p.m.; FSOK — Oklahoma City at Brooklyn

NFL

12:05 p.m.; ABC — Baltimore at Tennessee

3:40 p.m.; CBS — Chicago at New Orleans

7:15 p.m.; NBC— Cleveland at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

9 a.m.; NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins

SKIING

1 p.m.; NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.; TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

5 p.m.; TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News