TU's Fazio named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

Tulsa men’s soccer player Mariano Fazio was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Fazio, a senior from Spain, and the Tulsa defense were stellar in wins over Creighton (2-1) and Omaha (1-0). The Golden Hurricane back line limited opponents to nine total shots on frame over 180 minutes including the clean sheet victory against Omaha.

Fazio notched the first TU goal of the season in the 77th minute against Creighton, depositing an Alvaro Torrijos assist for a 1-0 lead.