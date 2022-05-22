Tulsan Sam Carr wins Ironman as first-time competitor

Tulsan Sam Carr had always said he’d never do an Ironman competition. His wife, Jessie Carr, had done Ironman Chattanooga in 2019, and he was content to let her wear that mantle.

But then, “I got some kind of crazy in my blood,” Sam Carr said.

Whatever it was, it proved to be a winning recipe. Carr won Sunday’s 2022 Certified Piedmontese Ironman Tulsa in nine hours, 22 minutes and 59 seconds.

“That was hard. That was really hard,” Carr told an enthusiastic crowd moments after crossing the finish line at the Guthrie Green.

Carr and fellow Tulsa triathlete Noel Mulkey played hot potato with the lead for most of the day before Carr broke away with about 10 to 12 miles left in the race.

“I know his ankle was hurting him, so when I passed him, I just gave him a ‘Good job’, and I think it was done from there.”

Carr said winning Ironman is “unreal. It hasn’t sunk in. I’m speechless right now.”

“I’ve really got to thank my wife, because she’s the superstar” who has been taking care of the couple’s 5-month-old daughter while Sam Carr has been training.

“It’s a selfish endeavor doing an Ironman race when you have a family,” he said, noting that he’s taken only two days off from training this year.

“I’m just unbelievably grateful for her and for all the support of the community, for my coach and mentor Jessica Lasley, T-Town Bicycles, Tulsa Area Triathletes — just everybody in the community is unbelievable supportive.”

“It means a lot to be here in Tulsa, and my first Ironman in front of a home crowd — it doesn’t get any better than this.”

First Ironman? Is it also the last?

“Probably not,” he said. “Maybe for a little while. I’d like to spend some time with my family.”

Carr finished the 2.4-mile swim at Keystone Lake in 1:14:38; the 112-mile bicycle segment that traversed the Osage Hills in 4:53:16; and the 26.2-mile run, mostly along the River Parks trails, in 3:08:34.

Even in an event involving nearly a thousand athletes, a few stories still stand out.

The city of Sand Springs saw three of its municipal employees take part in Ironman Tulsa as first-time Ironman competitors.

City Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards, Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin and Public Works Director Derek Campbell have spent the past year training together for Sunday’s competition.

Hakan Nilsson of Sweden was competing in his sixth Ironman, but it was his first in the United States.

Asked if he was planning to win, he said, “I sure am. I’m going to Hawaii” for the Ironman World Championship in Kona.

The Ironman Tulsa 2022 competition was part of a package deal that kicked off last year. Originally planned to begin in 2020, the series was postponed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will have brought tens of thousands of athletes, support personnel, volunteers and spectators to the Tulsa area each May for three consecutive years by the close of next year’s competition.

Ironman Tulsa 2022 began about dawn Sunday with a 2.4-mile swim in the chilly waters of Keystone Lake.

Athletes exited the lake and made a quick transition to their bicycles for the 112-mile ride across the Keystone Dam and east into Sand Springs before turning north into the Osage Hills toward Skiatook Lake.

A second loop through the hilly terrain brought the competitors south and east into Tulsa to Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, where they traded their bicycles for running shoes and headed toward the Arkansas River for the marathon.

The run — and the entire competition — ended at the Guthrie Green, with the final competitors crossing the finish line near midnight.

Ironman rules allow two hours and 20 minutes for competitors to complete the swim and eight hours and 10 minutes for the race’s bicycle portion. Any participant not meeting those benchmarks will be disqualified.

And the entire event must be completed in 17 hours, with the course being officially closed at midnight Sunday night.

