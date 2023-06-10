Two weeks ago, Kimberly Pettit had no intention of racing in the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

The former professional had been embracing retirement for two years, now spending her days as a cycling coach for her own personal coaching brand, Kimmy Got Legs, where she coaches roughly 25 cyclists on average.

On Saturday morning, the second of three days compiling the event, Pettit found herself dressed in a spandex and helmet as a participant in the Ace Challenge — a side event not correlated with the pro races — of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. Flashbacks of her days as an active cyclist clouded her mind.

“It felt like a full circle moment kind of,” she said. “It was a little bit difficult to process. It was like, ‘alright, I’m doing this again.’”

But it wasn’t any ordinary bike race. This one was different. She didn’t agree to come out of retirement, participate in a typically 100-mile-long bike race for three hours because she yearned for competition.

On Saturday, May 27 around 1 p.m. Pettit got word that Bob Monnet, one of her central riders as a coach, had passed away from a heart attack during a morning training ride.

She recalls answering her phone with a smile, and hanging up with a blank, emotionless daze into the distance. The news of Monnet’s passing left her in shock. For days, she was deprived of emotional energy as heaping loads of astonishment flowed through her mind.

According to Pettit, Monnet, 66, was one of the healthiest cyclists she coached. He never missed a workout unless doing so was a last-resort option, he tended to be the first to be present and one of the last to depart. When others were slacking in a training ride, he would call them out before Pettit had an opportunity.

He was the epitome of a coachable pupil.

“I was shocked,” Pettit said. “(His death) was just so unexpected. I can’t even begin to put it into words.”

Monnet had been registered for the Ace Challenge for months. Now, a slot was empty, and a void had to be filled. So, when officials of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough requested she enter, Pettit didn’t hesitate to accept.

“I wasn’t going to decline (competing) in the race, no way,” Pettit said. “I wasn’t going to do that to (Monnet).

“The guy did all of his workouts. I have some athletes who just do some of the workouts. He never missed them. You see his older age, but the man could race with 20-year-olds.”

The moment of the Ace Challenge’s initiation couldn’t have been more expedient, said Pettit.

A gloomy, overcast sky hovered over downtown Tulsa, as fluctuating levels of heavy and light rain greeting the cyclists. The initial start time of 7:30 a.m. had been postponed by two hours due to the conditions. The last thing Pettit wanted to happen was a cancellation.

“I kept telling myself as the rain came down, ‘this can’t happen to (Monnet),’” Pettit said. “I was so anxious and stressed.”

Fortunately, the race was held, with the distance reduced. Initially scheduled for 100 miles, it was trimmed to just 70.

Before the riders set off, a moment of silence was held in honor of Monnet. As it transpired, Pettit couldn’t refrain from withholding the image of Monnet standing alongside her, preparing to take off.

She struggled to hold back her rickety emotional state.

“I get choked up every time I think about him or talk about him,” Pettit said. “It’s such an emotional topic for me because he should have been there.”

The racetrack conditions were unorthodox due to the rampant rain that was. However, the general climate was a footnote in Pettit’s mind. Her primary focus was honoring her lost friend.

As the race progressed, her stress level eased. Patches of the racers she coached, scattered throughout the track greeted her, encouraging Pettit to finish.

Eventually, she did, taking first place. It provided rather fitting conclusion to a stressful day for many.

“As I crossed that finish line, I got choked up a little,” Pettit said. “But I knew he was looking down on me from Heaven, saying, ‘oh, look at what they did for me.’ So, yeah, it was very emotional, but I did it for him.”

She didn’t have to, but she did. According to her riders, Saturday’s gracious act embodies Pettit in a perfect manner. It’s one of the plethora of factors that make her the ideal cycling coach she is.

“(Pettit) always reaches out to her athletes and checks on them because of how much she genuinely cares,” said Joe McCracken, a rider coached by Pettit. “I think this whole situation, what she did highlights that.

“She’s a great person and a great coach. She’s an even better leader.”