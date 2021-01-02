Tulsa Shootout: Pennsylvania racer Carber wins two Golden Drillers

Out-of-state drivers dominated the 36th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout final night Saturday inside the River Spirit Expo Center.
One driver left his mark in a big way.
Brian Carber of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, started in three feature events and came away with two victories and a second-place finish.
Only the 55-lap Outlaw feature remained late Saturday and Carber was not entered in that one. Nevertheless, Carber, who had not won at the Shootout before, picked up two Golden Driller trophies.
In the opening Stock Non-Wing feature, he held off NASCAR Cup regular and three-time Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell.
Carber drove from the inside second row to the early lead while Bell charged his way from ninth into second. With about five laps remaining, a yellow flag forced a restart. Bell tried to challenge Carber after the restart, but pushed a little along the top cushion and settled for second place.
“I had to race hard,” Carber said of his first career Shootout victory. “I gave it my all.”
Claremore racer Kris Carroll topped a host of out-of-state drivers on the way to victory in the Outlaw Non-Wing 30-lap feature. This time, Carber had to settle for second.
Carroll won his first Golden Driller by driving off the pole and staying in the low groove from the start.
“We talked about running the bottom the whole race, and we never left it,” Carroll said in victory lane. “I am proud of my guys. We had a tough run in our heat race and we made it back.”
Carber climbed his way from seventh to second while Brent Crews of Denver, North Carolina, drove from ninth to third to finish ahead of Locust Grove racer Daison Pursley.
Carber completed his night a two-time champion with a hard-fought win in the A-Class feature.
Taking the early lead, Carber swapped the lead on a first-lap restart with three-time Golden Driller winner Jason McDougal of Broken Arrow. The two swapped again midway through the race with Carber shutting the door on McDougal. During the final two laps, USAC racer Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis passed McDougal and roared up on Carber. Courtney tried to slip inside, but Carber held tight to his inside line for the win. Courtney finished second ahead of McDougal.
“This is the same thing I ran the past two races,” Carber said of his car setup. “I just slapped a wing on, lowered the right and let it go. I learned the other night I could run down low.”
Tulsa Shootout Results
Last Chance Stock Non-Wing Feature: 1. Quinton Benson, Sweet Springs, Mo.; 2. Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan; 3. Tim Vaught, Atwater, Calf.; 4. Kayleb Bolton, Kokomo, Ind; 5. Kameron Key, Warrensburg, Mo..
Last Chance Outlaw Non-Wing: 1. Zeb Wise, Angola, Ind.; 2. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind..; 3. Colin White, Scranton, Pa.; 4. Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; 5. Shawn Wicker, Sand Springs.
Last Chance Restrictor Feature: 1. Brandon Riveira, Tracy, Calif.; 2. Elijah Gile, Phoenix, Ariz.; 3 Kayden Cole, Moore; 4. Eli Adams, Catawba, N.C.; 5. Corbin Rueschenberg, Mesa, Ariz.
Last Chance Stock Feature: 1. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow; 2. Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City; 3. Cannon McIntosh, Bixby; 4. Kyle Spence, Bear, Del. 5. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.
Last Chance Outlaw Feature: 1. K.J. Snow, Kingsburg, Calif.; 2. Zeb Wise, Angola, Ind.; 3. Ayrton Gennetten, Versailies, Mo.; 4. Chris Andrews, Tulsa; 5. Daison Pursley, Locus Grove.
Stock Non-Wing A Feature: 1. Brian Carber, Pipersville, Pa.; 2. Christopher Bell, Norman; 3. T.J. Smith, Fresno, Calif.; 4. Kenny Miller III, Morgantown, Pa.; 5. Mason Daugherty, Cache; 6. Chase Cabre, Cornelius, N.C.; 7. Jace Park, Overland Park, Kan.; 8. Aiden Purdue, Clinton, Ill.; 9. Thomas Kusman, Bethiehem, Pa.; 10. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis,Ind.
Junior Sprint A Feature: 1. Lucas Mauldin, Rancho Murieta, Calif.; 2. Garrett Benson, Concordia, Mo.; 3. Lincoln Smith, Belmont, Ohio; 4. Kyle Fernandez, Tracy, Calif.; 5. Lathe Griggs, Bartlesville; 6. Vito Cancilla, Pleasant Hill, Calif.; 7. Grayson Simmons, Iowa Park,Texas; 8.Tyler Crow, Drumright; 9. Cale Lagroon, Salina, Kan; 10. Dalten Maust, Alvin, Texas.
Outlaw Non-Wing A Feature: 1. Kris Carroll, Claremore; 2. Brian Carber, Pipersville, Pa.; 3. Brent Crews, Denver, N.C. 4, Daison Pursley, Locust Grove; 5. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.; 6. Christopher Bell, Norman; 7. Thomas Kunsman, Bethlehem, Pa.; 8. Jake Nail, Muskogee; 9. Logan Rumsey, Manchester, Pa.; 10. Kyle Spence, Bear, Del.
Restrictor A Feature: 1. Jaxton Wiggs, Benton, Ill.; 2. Austin Wood, Sacramento, Calif.; 3. Caden McCreary, Terrell, Texas; 4. Jett Barnes, Visalia Calif.; 5. Dominic Carter, Stanwood, Wash.; 6. Cooper Sullivan, Lawton; 7.Colin Kirby, Pleasanthill, Calif.; 8.Trey Zorn, Russell, Kan.; 9. Corbin Rueschenberg, Mesa,Ariz.; 10. Megan Thomas, Bates City, Mo.
A Class A Feature: 1. Brian Carber, Pipersville, Pa.; 2. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. 3. Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow; 4. Frank Flud, Pryor; 5. Jake Hagopian, Fresno, Calif.; 6. Christopher Bell, Norman; 7. Hank Davis, Sand Springs; 8. Daison Pursley, Locus Grove; 9. Caeden Steele, Fresno, Calif.; 10. Alex Bright, Collegevillle, Pa.
600cc Modified A Feature: 1. Mason Keefer, Camp Verde, Ariz.; 2. Chance Hillman, Waukon, Iowa.; 3, Chad Dugan, Waukon, Iowa.; 4. David Nix, Mustang; 5. Reggie Rema, Clermont, Iowa; 6. Raymond Franklin, Okmulgee; 7. Ronnie Jones, Edmond; 8. Corey Davis, Okmulgee; 9. Chris Cary, Altus; 10. Charles Damron, Choctaw