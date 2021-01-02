Tulsa Shootout: Pennsylvania racer Carber wins two Golden Drillers

Out-of-state drivers dominated the 36th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout final night Saturday inside the River Spirit Expo Center.

One driver left his mark in a big way.

Brian Carber of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, started in three feature events and came away with two victories and a second-place finish.

Only the 55-lap Outlaw feature remained late Saturday and Carber was not entered in that one. Nevertheless, Carber, who had not won at the Shootout before, picked up two Golden Driller trophies.

In the opening Stock Non-Wing feature, he held off NASCAR Cup regular and three-time Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell.

Carber drove from the inside second row to the early lead while Bell charged his way from ninth into second. With about five laps remaining, a yellow flag forced a restart. Bell tried to challenge Carber after the restart, but pushed a little along the top cushion and settled for second place.

“I had to race hard,” Carber said of his first career Shootout victory. “I gave it my all.”

Claremore racer Kris Carroll topped a host of out-of-state drivers on the way to victory in the Outlaw Non-Wing 30-lap feature. This time, Carber had to settle for second.