Tulsa Shootout continues Thursday, Friday, feature races Saturday

Over the past 35 years, the Tulsa Shootout has grown into the largest micro-sprint dirt track event in the country and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Last year, a record 1,384 entries packed the River Spirit Expo Center and, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event is not far behind.

Wednesday, the 36th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout began a four-day run, and entry totals are approaching last year's. Racing continues Thursday and Friday with feature races set for Saturday night.

“We are a little behind last year, but we are still on pace to be between 1,000 and 1,100 entries,” Tulsa Shootout/Chili Bowl public relations director Bryan Hulbert said. “We have drivers that run four or five classes. We probably have 500 to 600 actual drivers.”

Several drivers, including some NASCAR competitors, will run the shootout as a tuneup for the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.

“We have a couple such as (three-time Chili Bowl champion and NASCAR Cup driver) Christopher Bell who will run four classes. Travis Kvapil’s son (Carson Kvapil) is racing and Brett Moffitt (2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck champion) is running,” Hulbert said.