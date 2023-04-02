CATOOSA – As Jeremiah Milton entered the ring, he heard the rowdy reaction of friends and loved ones.

Sprinkled within a sold-out crowd at the Hard Rock Live theater were scores of familiar faces. All fighters want to perform impressively, but the resolve to be good doubles when a bout occurs on home soil.

Milton expected fireworks and a knockout victory. Instead, as he was matched with Fabio Maldonado in a contest streamed live on ESPN+, there was a disjointed fight that went the distance.

A unanimous-decision victory improved Milton’s record to 9-0, but the Tulsa heavyweight was frustrated by the messy nature of a hometown fight and by having sustained a cut when accidentally head-butted during the third round.

Milton recovered to connect with a flurry of three left hooks and a right hand that reddened Maldonado’s ribcage, but that level of execution and action was rare.

For the first time, a Milton fight was scheduled for eight rounds. His previous bouts had been for no more than six rounds. By the end of his exchange with Maldonado, Milton had gone the full eight.

Each of the three ringside judges scored heavily in Milton’s favor: 80-70, 80-70 and 78-72.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it to go that long,” Milton said. “I started balancing my conditioning. I’m in good shape. Yeah, there’s definitely a learning curve with that.”

Milton-Maldonado was on the undercard of a WBO featherweight title fight matching Robeisy Ramirez, a Cuban and two-time Olympic gold medalist; and Isaac Dogboe, who hails from Ghana, resides now in Tampa, Florida, and is a former junior featherweight title-holder.

Both fighters entered at about a half-pound below the featherweight limit of 126. Dogboe is an orthodox, right-handed fighter who just couldn’t penetrate the phenomenal defense of the southpaw Ramirez. With subtle head movements and changes in his body angles, Ramirez routinely would emerge from a Dogboe flurry without a scratch.

Energized by a vocal group of at least 100 supporters, the 29-year-old Ramirez (12-1) won this championship with the combination of his remarkable defense and razor-sharp counterpunching.

Seated at ringside was an Oklahoma boxing royalty figure – former lightweight champ Sean O’Grady – along with legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

Also spotted in the crowd: Tulsa MMA promoter and former world kickboxing champion Dale “Apollo” Cook, who in August will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

At 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Milton had advantages of 40 pounds, four inches in height and five inches in reach. Milton is 28. Maldonado is a 43-year-old Brazilian.

“I’ve been saying all week that he would do one of two things: let me beat him up or fight back,” Milton said of Maldonado. “He definitely was fighting for his life. He took some great shots, but then he would start holding again.”

After the second of two head butts, referee Gary Ritter deducted one point from Maldonado’s score.

“Those things are serious,” Milton said of the head-to-head collisions. “This (fight) was something different. I can’t take it too hard. It is a learning experience.”

Top Rank Boxing

Hard Rock Casino, Catoosa,

Saturday’s results

* Featherweights: Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, Cuba) def. Isaac Dogboe (24-3, Ghana), unanimous decision, 12 rounds for the vacant WBO featherweight title.

* Featherweights: Joet Gonzalez (26-3, Glendora, California) def. Jose Enrique Vivas (22-3, Mexico), unanimous decision, 10 rounds.

* Junior middleweights: Jahi Tucker (10-0, Deer Park, New York) def. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-2, Georgia), unanimous decision, eight rounds.

* Heavyweights: Jeremiah Milton (9-0, Tulsa) def. Fabio Maldonado (29-7, Brazil), unanimous decision, 8 rounds.

* Junior welterweights: Tiger Johnson (8-0, Cleveland, Ohio) def. Alfonso Olvera (12-7-3, Mexico), 8 rounds.

* Light heavyweights: Dante Benjamin Jr. (6-0, Cleveland, Ohio) def. Jasper McCargo (4-4-2, Monterey, California), KO 2:58 second round.

* Lightweights, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (4-0, Las Vegas) def. Edgar Evalle (2-4-2, Des Moines, Iowa), KO 1:21 second round.

* Lightweights: Abdullah Mason (7-0, Cleveland, Ohio) def. Erik Garcia Benitez (4-4, Mexico), KO 1:32 second round.

* Junior welterweights: Rohan Polanco (9-0, Dominican Republic) def. Richard Quiroz (12-2, Ventura, California), unanimous decision, 6 rounds.