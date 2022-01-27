Tulsa’s Jeremiah Milton, Ali’s grandson set for ESPN-Top Rank fights at the Hard Rock

While Jeremiah Milton now resides and trains in Las Vegas, Tulsa is and always will be home.

“Tulsa, Oklahoma — I’m back in the house. It feels good to be home, man,” Milton said during a Thursday news conference at the Hard Rock Casino, where on Saturday he is matched with a 31-year-old West Virginian — Dell Long — in a heavyweight bout streamed live on ESPN Plus.

Scheduled for four rounds, Milton-Long is one of 11 fights on a boxing card promoted by Top Rank and Holden Productions. The 27-year-old Milton is a 2012 graduate of Tulsa’s Nathan Hale High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete.

Scheduled for Saturday’s 9 p.m. ESPN telecast are 10-round contests involving prominent junior lightweights. In a World Boxing Council title eliminator, Xavier Martinez of Sacramento, California, clashes with Brazilian Robson Conceicao, while Luis Melendez of Miami, Florida, faces Rene Tellez Giron of Mexico.

Middleweight Nico Ali Walsh, a grandson of Muhammad Ali, made his professional debut in August, scoring an ESPN-televised victory at the Catoosa Hard Rock.

Now 3-0, Ali Walsh returns for Saturday’s four-rounder against Jeremiah Yaeger of Erie, Pennsylvania.