BOXING

Tulsa’s Andre Brown headlines Friday’s Black Wall Street boxing event

  • Updated
  • 0

During Friday’s Boxing on Black Wall Street event at the Greenwood Cultural Center, Tulsa junior middleweight Andre Brown will fight for the third time as a professional.

Formerly an accomplished amateur, the 27-year-old Brown takes a 2-0 record into his main-event clash with Desean Parker of Garland, Texas. Thomas Blair, a 2-0 welterweight from Little Rock, Arkansas, is matched with Jesus Marin of El Paso, Texas.

The show includes two additional professional bouts and several amateur contests. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fights begin at 7. Tickets are available at the door. The Greenwood Cultural Center is located at 322 Greenwood Ave. (immediately north of ONEOK Field).

