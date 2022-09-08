Tulsa’s Andre Brown headlines Friday’s Black Wall Street boxing event

During Friday’s Boxing on Black Wall Street event at the Greenwood Cultural Center, Tulsa junior middleweight Andre Brown will fight for the third time as a professional.
Formerly an accomplished amateur, the 27-year-old Brown takes a 2-0 record into his main-event clash with Desean Parker of Garland, Texas. Thomas Blair, a 2-0 welterweight from Little Rock, Arkansas, is matched with Jesus Marin of El Paso, Texas.
The show includes two additional professional bouts and several amateur contests. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fights begin at 7. Tickets are available at the door. The Greenwood Cultural Center is located at 322 Greenwood Ave. (immediately north of ONEOK Field).