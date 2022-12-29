Tulsa Oilers fall to Rapid City Rush 7-4

RAPID CITY, SD. — The Tulsa Oilers hockey team fell 7-4 to the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night.
Rapid City jumped out to a 5-0 lead via goals from Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev, Alex Aleardi, Matt Marcinew and Colton Leiter in the opening 17:04.
Oilers rookie forward Dante Sheriff scored his first ECHL goal, finishing a feed from Cameron Supryka at the 17:23 mark. Ryan Zuhlsdorf answered at the 18:41 mark to set Rapid City up 6-1 heading into the first intermission.
Ryley Lindgren scored his sixth goal in 13 games 22 seconds into the back half of the game to make it a 6-2 game. Brett Gravelle finished the Rush scoring with 2:50 remaining in the second period.
Supryka recorded his second point of the game, firing home a goal himself less than a minute into the closing frame, making it a 7-3 Rush lead. Oilers All-Star Eddie Matsushima scored his 15th goal of the season, tying his career high while leading the team.
Brad Arvanitis halted 25 of 27 chances.
The Oilers will play in a rematch 8:05 p.m. Friday at The Monument in Rapid City.