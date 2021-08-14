Tulsa boxer Neida Ibarra wins women's Golden Gloves championship

It’s somewhat ironic that Neida Ibarra’s day job is as a medical assistant, because while she works at helping to heal patients, she’s the one inflicting pain in her “hobby” as a boxer.
Ibarra, from Tulsa, inflicted her share Saturday night, defeating Liz Leddy in a unanimous decision to win the Golden Gloves national championship at 132 pounds at the Cox Business Convention Center, as part of the 2021 Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions.
In a three-round bout, Ibarra had the support of the Convention Center crowd. They chanted her name during the third round as she continued to land punches, and it was becoming clear that she was about to win the title.
“It feels so good, I’m probably going to sleep with it,” she said, clutching her championship belt. “It just feels good, knowing that everyone has my back here, it’s a good feeling having everyone’s support. It hasn’t set in just yet, I just know I’m so happy right now, happy to win it here in Tulsa. We don’t have that many champions, it feels good.”
Ibarra won on all five judges’ cards to claim the title, and also won the Most Outstanding Boxer award for the 125-141 weight range.
She acknowledged that it was a funny contradiction to be both a healer and a dealer of pain. Ibarra works at St. John Ascension in Broken Arrow, and is also currently taking classes at Tulsa Community College to become a Registered Nurse.
“I don’t know, I love my job and I like taking care of people, but when it comes to boxing, I just kind of switch to a different mode,” said Ibarra, who became the first female Golden Gloves national champion from Oklahoma, five years after she decided to first try it out. “I never thought I would get into boxing like this, but it’s a one-of-a-kind sport, difficult mentally and physically, but once you get into it, if you really love it, you can’t stop.”
The Golden Gloves tournament, featuring the top amateur boxers in the nation, both male and female, took place in Tulsa all week. It was hosted by the regional Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves franchise, and the Tulsa-based Engine Room Boxing Gym, where Ibarra trains.
“This is the first time it’s ever been in Oklahoma, so it’s pretty exciting. I think it’s gone really well,” said Aaron Sloan, vice president of Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves, president of the Oklahoma chapter of USA Boxing and owner of the Engine Room Gym. “All in all, we had a great showing. We have 19 fights tonight (in different weight brackets), three rings going all week, 15-16 fights in every ring, and it’s been a good turnout, so I’m super-excited about it.”
As for Ibarra, she has endured an intense schedule. Fighting on four consecutive nights was difficult, even if the bouts are just three rounds each. Perhaps the toughest part was making weight each day.
“It’s pretty grueling because we have to weigh in every morning,” said Ibarra, 26. “If you’re over, you have to sweat it off, whether it’s running or in the sauna, and do it again continuously for four days. Physically and mentally, it’s hard. I think the adrenaline kind of got me through tonight, and having everyone here.”
To reach the finals, she first needed an impressive first-round victory on Wednesday over Amy Minter, the No. 1-ranked female boxer in the country at 132 pounds. It was a nice payback after Minter defeated her in a split decision back in March at the USA Boxing National Championships, taking the gold medal and relegating Ibarra to silver.
“Honestly, as soon as I got that one over with and I won, my nerves went down a little bit,” Ibarra said of her unanimous decision triumph. “That was the one I was most nervous for, so once I got that one done and out of the way, it felt so good. Of course the main goal was to win this, but even that was a big accomplishment in itself.”
Ibarra then defeated Heather Cirka in another unanimous decision in the quarterfinals on Thursday and beat Carmona Montserat, winning four out of five judges, in the semi-finals Friday.
In the only other final featuring a boxer from Oklahoma, Carlos Hernandez of Oklahoma City lost a 4-1 decision to Giovanni Marquez at 152 pounds in a hard-hitting bout that might have been the most entertaining of the evening.