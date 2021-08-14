Tulsa boxer Neida Ibarra wins women's Golden Gloves championship

“It’s pretty grueling because we have to weigh in every morning,” said Ibarra, 26. “If you’re over, you have to sweat it off, whether it’s running or in the sauna, and do it again continuously for four days. Physically and mentally, it’s hard. I think the adrenaline kind of got me through tonight, and having everyone here.”

To reach the finals, she first needed an impressive first-round victory on Wednesday over Amy Minter, the No. 1-ranked female boxer in the country at 132 pounds. It was a nice payback after Minter defeated her in a split decision back in March at the USA Boxing National Championships, taking the gold medal and relegating Ibarra to silver.

“Honestly, as soon as I got that one over with and I won, my nerves went down a little bit,” Ibarra said of her unanimous decision triumph. “That was the one I was most nervous for, so once I got that one done and out of the way, it felt so good. Of course the main goal was to win this, but even that was a big accomplishment in itself.”

Ibarra then defeated Heather Cirka in another unanimous decision in the quarterfinals on Thursday and beat Carmona Montserat, winning four out of five judges, in the semi-finals Friday.