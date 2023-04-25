Tulsa Athletic’s storybook journey through the 2023 U.S. Open Cup came to an end in a 3-0 defeat away at Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park Tuesday night.

Goals from Dániel Sallói, Alan Pulido and Marinos Tzionis in the 32nd, 54th and 68th minutes sank the amateur side from Tulsa, putting a cap on the Athletic’s deepest U.S. Open Cup run since the program was established in 2013.

The hosts dominated possession and outshot Tulsa Athletic 39-4, forcing six saves from Athletic goalkeeper Bryson Reed. With the win, four-time U.S Open Cup champions Sporting KC — which featured a starting 11 of players with a combined 703 appearances for the club Tuesday — advances to the competition’s Round of 32.

Defending from a low-block, Tulsa Athletic conceded 73% of possession and held off their MLS hosts for the initial 32 minutes before Sallói cut in from the left and fired a dipping shot from distance that crept in beyond Reed’s reach to open the scoring.

Pulido’s flying volley on a cross from Sallói nine minutes after halftime doubled the advantage and the final goal came via Tzionis’ right foot, assisted by Erik Thommy.

But the Athletic were not without their opportunities Tuesday. It was the visitors who nearly drew first blood.

Still level at 0-0 after 16 minutes, Joseph Ruiz seared a long pass to a streaking Jordan Watson who drew a penalty kick from a foul by Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp. Chris Taylor, the 33-year-old centerback and the lone member of Tulsa Athletic with MLS playing experience, fired to the right from the spot but saw his penalty saved by Pulskamp and deflected out of play.

Watson’s long-range effort on goal in the 44th minute marked Tulsa Athletic’s final shot on goal.

The Athletic’s trip to Kansas City followed wins in previous rounds of the competition over Cavalry FC and FC Tulsa. For fourth-tier Tulsa Athletic, the meeting with the two-time MLS Cup winners represented the club’s biggest match in its decade long history.

Tulsa Athletic, which opens its NPSL regular season on May 6, remains in contention for the $25,000 prize given to the last remaining amateur team in the competition despite Tuesday’s result.

That payout is contingent on Chicago House AC — the only other amateur side to reach the third round in the U.S. Open Cup field — and the outcome of its match with MLS side Chicago Fire at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Stay tuned for a follow-up story on Tulsa Athletic’s visit to Sporting KC Wednesday afternoon at tulsaworld.com.