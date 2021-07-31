Tulsa Athletic advances to NPSL finals with win at Baltimore

Tulsa Athletic scored in the 15th minute en route to a 1-0 win at FC Baltimore Christos Saturday to win in the NPSL semifinals and advance to the championship game for the first time in club history.

The NPSL Championship is scheduled for next Saturday in Denton, Texas against the Denton Diablos.

Romulo Bosqueiro scored the only goal of the match in the 15th minute to give Tulsa Athletic the lead. After a Joe Garcia free kick was saved by the Baltimore goalkeeper, Bosqueiro knocked in the rebound. The goal was Bosqueiro’s second of the season, and Garcia picked up the assist.

Tulsa Athletic controlled the rest of the first half. Jonathan Harris nearly doubled the lead with a header, but FC Baltimore’s goalkeeper made the save to keep it 1-0.

Tulsa goalkeeper Bryson Reed Reed went the full 90 minutes and earned the shutout victory, his fourth of the season.

Denton won the other semifinal, 4-2, in overtime to advance to the championship game. As the No. 3 seed, they will host Tulsa Athletic, the No. 4 seed. This is the first NPSL championship appearance for both clubs.