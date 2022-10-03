TU partners with Thunder Fellows in a generous scholarship program

With impressively generous scholarships, the University of Tulsa has partnered with the Thunder Fellows after-school program.

TU’s Collins College of Business will provide an annual full-tuition, four-year scholarship for each of two Thunder Fellows students who are graduating high school seniors.

A Thunder press release reports that each of the scholarships has a value of $45,000 a year and $180,000 over the life of the scholarship.

In a statement provided to the Tulsa World, TU business college dean and former Tulsa mayor Kathy Taylor said, “Collins College of Business is excited to welcome these accomplished students to continue to hone their skills and become active participants at the University of Tulsa.

“The faculty at Collins College ensure students receive an education that prepares them for success. TU President Brad R. Carson and I are honored to be a part of this transformative partnership.”

The Thunder Fellows program is funded by and associated with the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball organization. The program debuted last year. The 2022-23 Thunder Fellows cohorts will be announced this week. The cohorts represent high schools from throughout the Tulsa area.

Founded by the Oklahoma City Thunder and CAA Sports (the sports division of the Creative Artists Agency), Thunder Fellows is a free program for Black high school students. With a classroom located in the Greenwood District, the Thunder Fellows program applies a data and analytics curriculum.

The goal is for Thunder Fellows students to get opportunities and generate momentum that would lead to desirable employment opportunities.

To be considered for the TU scholarship, students must successfully complete the Thunder Fellows program, graduate from high school, be admitted to the University of Tulsa and pursue an undergraduate degree at the Collins College of Business.

For the scholarship to be sustained, the student must complete at least 30 hours of course work each year at TU.

“This (TU) commitment removes one of the most significant barriers to students realizing their collegiate and career goals,” said Cedric Ikpo, the Thunder Fellows executive director. “It makes access to quality higher education attainable with hard work and persistence.”

Scholarship recipients will be matched with a business mentor in their chosen area of focus, placed in TU’s CaneCareers Job Guarantee Program, guaranteed an internship after their sophomore year and receive a laptop computer.