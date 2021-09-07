 Skip to main content
TU men's soccer ranked in Top 25
TU men's soccer ranked in Top 25

The Tulsa men’s soccer team was ranked No. 24 by United Soccer Coaches and No. 25 by College Soccer News, the publications announced Tuesday. 

TU's Malik Henry-Scott was named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week.

Henry-Scott, a sophomore forward from Plano, Texas, recorded a goal and an assist to help lead the Golden Hurricane to a 3-0 win over No. 8 Missouri State in the team's only game of the week. Henry-Scott had three shots, second-most on the team, in 48 minutes of play. This was his first collegiate goal and third assist of his career.

Tulsa’s ranking is its first on the season after receiving votes in the preseason and Week 1 polls. 

