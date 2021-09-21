TU men's soccer ranked in top 10

The Tulsa men’s soccer team earned top 10 rankings in all three national polls this week, including a No. 5 ranking by Top Drawer Soccer, and No. 8 rankings by both United Soccer Coaches and College Soccer News.
Tulsa is 6-0 on the season, tying the best start in program history, dating back to the 2010 campaign. Two of the wins this season include No. 8 Missouri State (3-0) and No. 9 Marquette (1-0), just the second time in school history that TU has earned wins over two top 10 teams in a single season (also 2007 when the Golden Hurricane topped No. 4 Creighton and No. 10 South Carolina).
As a team, Tulsa ranks third in the nation in goal differential (13), fourth in scoring offense (2.83), 10th in goals (17), 13th in shot accuracy (0.529), 14th in points (49), 17th in assists (17), 24th in goals-against average (0.667) and 28th in save percentage (0.826).