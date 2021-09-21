TU men's soccer ranked in top 10

The Tulsa men’s soccer team earned top 10 rankings in all three national polls this week, including a No. 5 ranking by Top Drawer Soccer, and No. 8 rankings by both United Soccer Coaches and College Soccer News.

Tulsa is 6-0 on the season, tying the best start in program history, dating back to the 2010 campaign. Two of the wins this season include No. 8 Missouri State (3-0) and No. 9 Marquette (1-0), just the second time in school history that TU has earned wins over two top 10 teams in a single season (also 2007 when the Golden Hurricane topped No. 4 Creighton and No. 10 South Carolina).