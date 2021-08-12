 Skip to main content
TU men's nonconference basketball schedule released
Teams from the ACC, Atlantic-10, Conference USA, Mountain West and the Pac-12 conferences highlight Tulsa’s 13-game nonconference schedule announced Thursday.

Five of the Hurricane’s nonconference opponents advanced in either NCAA or NIT competition and compiled an overall 9-5 postseason record. Oregon State, Oral Roberts and North Texas each advanced in the NCAA Tournament while Boise State and Colorado State moved ahead in the NIT before losing to eventual champion Memphis.

“I’m happy with how our schedule unfolded,” coach Frank Haith said. “We get to open with three straight games at the Reynolds Center including an Oregon State team that advanced to the NCAA's Elite Eight. We’re thrilled to be playing in front of our fans as this early homestand will give us an opportunity to get off to a good start with an enthusiastic crowd.”

The non-league schedule features seven games at homes, three on the road and three at neutral sites. Among the neutral-site matchups is a game against North Texas in Oklahoma City on Dec. 21 to conclude nonconference play.

Oregon State, Boise State, North Texas, Colorado State and Utah each placed among the top 65 in the NCAA's Final Net Rankings last year and Loyola Marymount finished in the top 100 at No. 95.

“We’ll play in some very difficult venues on the road as well as neutral-site locations that will help toughen our team for what will be another extremely competitive American Athletic Conference schedule,” Haith said.

The Hurricane will have an exhibition against Northeastern State on Nov. 3, followed by home games against Northwestern State, Air Force and Oregon State to open the season.

TU nonconference basketball schedule

Nov. 3 Northeastern State (exhibition)

Nov. 10 Northwestern State

Nov. 13 Air Force

Nov. 15 Oregon State

Nov. 20 vs. Rhode Island (Daytona Beach)

Nov. 21 vs. Boston College/Utah (Daytona Beach)

Nov. 26 Little Rock

Nov. 29 at Oral Roberts

Dec. 3 at Boise State

Dec. 7 Loyola Marymount

Dec. 11 Southern Illinois

Dec. 16 Alcorn State

Dec. 18 at Colorado State

Dec. 21 vs. North Texas (Oklahoma City)

