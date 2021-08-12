TU men's nonconference basketball schedule released

Teams from the ACC, Atlantic-10, Conference USA, Mountain West and the Pac-12 conferences highlight Tulsa’s 13-game nonconference schedule announced Thursday.

Five of the Hurricane’s nonconference opponents advanced in either NCAA or NIT competition and compiled an overall 9-5 postseason record. Oregon State, Oral Roberts and North Texas each advanced in the NCAA Tournament while Boise State and Colorado State moved ahead in the NIT before losing to eventual champion Memphis.

“I’m happy with how our schedule unfolded,” coach Frank Haith said. “We get to open with three straight games at the Reynolds Center including an Oregon State team that advanced to the NCAA's Elite Eight. We’re thrilled to be playing in front of our fans as this early homestand will give us an opportunity to get off to a good start with an enthusiastic crowd.”

The non-league schedule features seven games at homes, three on the road and three at neutral sites. Among the neutral-site matchups is a game against North Texas in Oklahoma City on Dec. 21 to conclude nonconference play.

Oregon State, Boise State, North Texas, Colorado State and Utah each placed among the top 65 in the NCAA's Final Net Rankings last year and Loyola Marymount finished in the top 100 at No. 95.