TU men ranked top 10 in two national soccer polls

The Tulsa men’s soccer team earned two top-10 rankings in this week’s national polls, including a No. 9 ranking by Top Drawer Soccer and No. 10 by United Soccer Coaches. The Golden Hurricane is also ranked No. 20 by College Soccer News.

Tulsa is 5-0 on the season, including wins over No. 8 Missouri State (3-0) and No. 9 Marquette (1-0). It is the best start for the Golden Hurricane since beginning the 2010 campaign 6-0.

TU has opened a season with at least a 4-0 start only twice before (2002 and 2010), and it is just the second time in program history that it has wins over two top-10 teams in a single season; in 2007, the Golden Hurricane topped No. 4 Creighton and No. 10 South Carolina.

The Hurricane is just one of eight unbeaten Division I teams in the country.