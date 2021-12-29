TU falters late, falls to SMU in conference opener

In a game that went down to the wire, not much went right late for the University of Tulsa.
During the last three minutes of a painful 74-69 loss to SMU on Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center, the Hurricane had seven empty possessions that included five missed shots and two turnovers.
“We had our chances,” coach Frank Haith said. “We took some horrendous shots down the stretch.”
After falling behind by 19 early in the second half of the American Athletic Conference opener, TU ignited with a 12-0 burst spurred by veteran Jeriah Horne and kept chipping away at the deficit. A 3-pointer from Sam Griffin made it a five-point game with five minutes left.
“We started playing good defense,” Haith said. “Kendric (Davis) still made some tough shots … but we guarded him better and we converted on the other end. But it all started with our defense.”
In a crucial moment, the Mustangs (10-3, 1-0) got a basket despite an obvious shot-clock violation on the rebound of an airballed 3-pointer before the putback. Instead of pausing the game to review it, the officials continued play.
“That was unbelievable,” Haith said. “They said they got it off … and they couldn’t go look at it.”
The Hurricane (6-6, 0-1) went on to twice pull within three, on a shot by Griffin and on a layup from Darien Jackson. A steal by Griffin followed, but he missed a left-handed layup.
The defense kept getting stops, but the offense couldn’t deliver. Forced to foul in the final minute, TU received additional opportunities to tie the game when SMU twice missed the front end of a one-and-one.
While its opponent had 24 free-throw attempts, the Hurricane was 4-of-5 from the free-throw line despite a whopping 42 points in the paint.
“We just haven’t been able to get to the free-throw line all year,” Haith said. “It’s frustrating. They get 22 points in the paint and they shoot 24 free throws? It’s just terrible.”
TU had four players in double figures including freshman point guard Anthony Pritchard, who scored a season-high 12 points. The team was without the services of starter Curtis Haywood II because of COVID-19 protocols.
Davis finished with 26 points to lead SMU.
Women's game postponed
Saturday's scheduled American Athletic Conference women's basketball game between Cincinnati and Tulsa at the Reynolds Center has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cincinnati program.
The league announced the postponement Wednesday, adding that the programs have the discretion to reschedule the game.
The TU women, 10-1, are scheduled to play next at Memphis on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
SMU 74, TULSA 69
SMU (10-3): Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Bandoumel 4-10 1-2 13, Davis 8-16 6-6 26, Nutall 3-7 1-2 9, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Mi.Weathers 2-5 5-6 9, Ma.Weathers 4-6 2-4 10, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Phelps 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-1 1-2 1, Young 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-51 17-24 74.
TULSA (6-6): Horne 4-10 2-2 10, Dalger 3-7 0-1 6, Griffin 6-20 1-1 14, Jackson 5-6 1-1 11, Pritchard 5-11 0-0 12, Idowu 4-7 0-0 8, Embery-Simpson 2-4 0-0 5, Draine 1-1 0-0 3, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 4-5 69.
Halftime: SMU 43-33. 3-point goals: SMU 11-30 (Bandoumel 4-6, Davis 4-11, Nutall 2-6, Smith 1-4, Todorovic 0-1, Ma.Weathers 0-1, Mi.Weathers 0-1), Tulsa 5-13 (Pritchard 2-3, Draine 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-2, Griffin 1-5, Horne 0-2). Rebounds: SMU 37 (Ma.Weathers 12), Tulsa 30 (Horne 12). Assists: SMU 11 (Davis, Mi.Weathers 3), Tulsa 9 (Horne, Griffin, Embery-Simpson 2). Total fouls: SMU 12, Tulsa 22. Fouled out: Idowu. A: 2,614 (8,355).