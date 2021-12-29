TU falters late, falls to SMU in conference opener

In a game that went down to the wire, not much went right late for the University of Tulsa.

During the last three minutes of a painful 74-69 loss to SMU on Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center, the Hurricane had seven empty possessions that included five missed shots and two turnovers.

“We had our chances,” coach Frank Haith said. “We took some horrendous shots down the stretch.”

After falling behind by 19 early in the second half of the American Athletic Conference opener, TU ignited with a 12-0 burst spurred by veteran Jeriah Horne and kept chipping away at the deficit. A 3-pointer from Sam Griffin made it a five-point game with five minutes left.

“We started playing good defense,” Haith said. “Kendric (Davis) still made some tough shots … but we guarded him better and we converted on the other end. But it all started with our defense.”

In a crucial moment, the Mustangs (10-3, 1-0) got a basket despite an obvious shot-clock violation on the rebound of an airballed 3-pointer before the putback. Instead of pausing the game to review it, the officials continued play.