TU coach Philip Montgomery: Postponing OSU game was 'the right thing to do'

Gifted an additional week before the season opener, the University of Tulsa football team has a little more breathing room with which to work.
After practicing only seven times in a 17-day span last month, the Hurricane was in a state of stress, trying to get into game-level conditioning in the days leading up to Saturday’s trip to Oklahoma State. On Monday night, relief came in the form of a week postponement that pushed the game to Sept. 19.
“I appreciate our administration and Oklahoma State’s administration, the two schools working together,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday. “We both agreed this is probably the right thing to do for the health and safety of all of the student-athletes involved. That’s always been and always will be our No. 1 concern.”
In mid-August, TU paused preseason practice for nine days after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional eight were in direct contact with them, resulting in quarantine and isolation measures for those 16. Since resuming practice, the team has struggled to return to form.
“The nine days is a setback for any sport,” TU cornerback Allie Green IV said. “You have to keep grinding and stay focused.”
Like many college football programs, TU is no longer disclosing COVID-19 data. The team had multiple positive cases as a result of its testing last week, but the total is believed to be fewer than 10.
“We’ve got positive cases; they’ve got positive cases (at OSU) — just like everybody across the country does,” Montgomery said. “We’re still at a decent level and we’ll continue to monitor those things. Our guys have been tested last Wednesday, last Friday, again on Monday. We’ll test again on Wednesday and we’ll test again on Friday.”
The three-times-a-week testing is required by the Big 12 Conference in advance of games involving its members. OSU, which announced seven positives within its football team Monday, has not been affected by COVID-related disruptions to practice.
But OSU was apparently sympathetic to TU’s situation, with conversations between athletic directors Mike Holder and Derrick Gragg escalating over the weekend before reaching Monday’s decision. Moving the game back a week was feasible because each team had an open date the next week whereas canceling the Cowboys’ only nonconference contest was not an option.
“I think both universities want to play this game,” Montgomery said. “It’s an important game for the state, in my opinion. This has been a great rivalry.”
Another week of practice will give the Hurricane a chance to more adequately prepare for OSU, which has won the past four meetings by an average margin of 29.3 points and will be a three-touchdown favorite.
“We’ll be a lot closer from a rep standpoint than we would have been, obviously, this week,” Montgomery said. “With the continuation of being able to really get good work in this week and then having another full week, I think our guys definitely will be ready to step on the field from a conditioning standpoint, and that was our biggest concern.
“It’s not a schematic thing. … I think this week and next week will definitely give us the opportunity to be more prepared and for our guys to be more physically fit to be able to play a four-quarter game.”
Kelly Hines
918-581-8452
Twitter: @KellyHinesTW
