TU coach Philip Montgomery: Postponing OSU game was 'the right thing to do'

Gifted an additional week before the season opener, the University of Tulsa football team has a little more breathing room with which to work.

After practicing only seven times in a 17-day span last month, the Hurricane was in a state of stress, trying to get into game-level conditioning in the days leading up to Saturday’s trip to Oklahoma State. On Monday night, relief came in the form of a week postponement that pushed the game to Sept. 19.

“I appreciate our administration and Oklahoma State’s administration, the two schools working together,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday. “We both agreed this is probably the right thing to do for the health and safety of all of the student-athletes involved. That’s always been and always will be our No. 1 concern.”

In mid-August, TU paused preseason practice for nine days after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional eight were in direct contact with them, resulting in quarantine and isolation measures for those 16. Since resuming practice, the team has struggled to return to form.

“The nine days is a setback for any sport,” TU cornerback Allie Green IV said. “You have to keep grinding and stay focused.”