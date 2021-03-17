Trey Lippe Morrison involved in Top Rank-ESPN championship boxing event in Tulsa

In 2014-16, it seemed that Trey Lippe Morrison would be fast-tracked to a prominent position in professional boxing’s heavyweight division.

Seven years into his career, however, the 31-year-old Lippe Morrison has fought only 16 times and 31 total rounds. He remains undefeated with 16 knockouts, but – mostly because of injuries – he hasn’t fought in 20 months.

On April 10, at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Lippe Morrison returns to the ring on the undercard of a Top Rank championship show to be televised on ESPN and streamed live on ESPN Plus.

There is live attendance for this event, but it is expected that the seating capacity will be capped at 500. Priced at $80, $60 and $40, tickets became available on Friday at stubwire.com.

Headlining the show is a contest for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title. Joe Smith Jr. (26-3, Long Island, New York) and Maxim Vlasov (42-3, Kuybyshev, Russia) were scheduled to fight in February, but Vlasov reportedly tested positive on a COVID-19 test and the bout was postponed. They will clash in a “Tulsa Time” show that includes Lippe Morrison and young Tulsa heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (unbeaten in two professional fights).