Trey Lippe Morrison involved in Top Rank-ESPN championship boxing event in Tulsa

TREY LIPPE MORRISON

Unbeaten heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison (left) is scheduled to fight again on April 10 at Tulsa's Osage Casino. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

 JOEY JOHNSON

In 2014-16, it seemed that Trey Lippe Morrison would be fast-tracked to a prominent position in professional boxing’s heavyweight division.

Seven years into his career, however, the 31-year-old Lippe Morrison has fought only 16 times and 31 total rounds. He remains undefeated with 16 knockouts, but – mostly because of injuries – he hasn’t fought in 20 months.

On April 10, at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Lippe Morrison returns to the ring on the undercard of a Top Rank championship show to be televised on ESPN and streamed live on ESPN Plus.

There is live attendance for this event, but it is expected that the seating capacity will be capped at 500. Priced at $80, $60 and $40, tickets became available on Friday at stubwire.com.

Headlining the show is a contest for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title. Joe Smith Jr. (26-3, Long Island, New York) and Maxim Vlasov (42-3, Kuybyshev, Russia) were scheduled to fight in February, but Vlasov reportedly tested positive on a COVID-19 test and the bout was postponed. They will clash in a “Tulsa Time” show that includes Lippe Morrison and young Tulsa heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (unbeaten in two professional fights).

Top Rank hasn’t yet announced opponents for Lippe Morrison and Milton. Their fights will be streamed on ESPN Plus. Among the other featured bouts is a heavyweight clash of unbeaten Efe Ajagba and Brian Howard.

“Joe Smith Jr. deserves this opportunity,” Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum said in a press release. “I know Maxim Vlasov will give him a great challenge. The light heavyweight division is one of the hottest in boxing, and the winner will have no shortage of lucrative opportunities.”

Arum is involved in a Tulsa boxing production for the first time since October 1993. He was at ringside when then-WBO heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison – Lippe Morrison’s father – was knocked out by Michael Bentt in a stunning, HBO-televised upset at the Tulsa Convention Center.

