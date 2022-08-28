Tremendous Hard Rock boxing show includes Jeremiah Milton’s KO victory

CATOOSA — On the whole, Saturday’s ESPN/Top Rank production was the best Tulsa boxing show in years.

Among the occupants of ringside seats were Regina Tisdale, the wife of the late Tulsa basketball legend Wayman Tisdale; R.W. McQuarters, recently inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame; and Sand Springs football coach Bobby Klinck.

Within a great crowd at the Hard Rock Casino were scores of Jeremiah Milton’s lifelong friends and associates, so the unbeaten Tulsa heavyweight felt motivated to perform and win impressively.

During the opening round of his ESPN Plus-streamed bout with Okmulgee’s Nick Jones, Milton was patient and measured. Taller by one inch and heavier by 29 pounds, Milton saved his power game for the second round and scored an emphatic knockout.

The money strike was a textbook right uppercut that dropped Jones facedown to the ring floor. Only a couple of seconds into his count, referee Gary Ritter determined that the 35-year-old Jones could not continue and stopped the fight at 2:49 of the round.

“My coach (Rodney Crisler) told me not to run out there and try to get a quick knockout,” said the 28-year-old Milton, now 6-0 in a professional career that began two years ago. “(Jones) came out really aggressive, but I’m a seasoned, skilled fighter. I’m not going to fall into that game.

“In the second round, I knew he would be doing a lot of dipping and trying to stay low. I threw that uppercut and that was all she wrote.”

The 246-pound Milton said he never before had stopped any opponent with an uppercut.

“We had (only recently) worked on that a little bit,” explained Milton, who currently resides and trains in Las Vegas. “You can feel when there’s going to be an opportunity for a certain punch, and the opportunity was there in that moment.

“(Crisler) and I worked together for two weeks before this fight. He has a lot in his tool box that he’s sharing with me. I’m a crafty fighter, so I can implement what he teaches in my game.”

Milton said he wants to sustain a busy schedule and intends to fight again in October. Jones (9-5) is a former two-time Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves champion, residing now in Jackson, Mississippi.

The 10-round main event brought together a pair of former world champions. Fighting as junior welterweights (140-pound limit), Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza battled to a split draw. Judge David Sutherland scored it 96-94 for Commey. Henry Guery scored it 97-93 for Pedraza. On Gary Ritter’s scorecard, the numbers added up to 95-95.

Commey hails from Ghana but has a home now in The Bronx, New York. Pedraza is from Puerto Rico.

The first seven bouts were streamed on ESPN Plus, while the final three fights were presented both on ESPN television and ESPN Plus. The viewing audience saw two violent and brief heavyweight contests.

Jared Anderson, who hails from Toledo, Ohio, improved to 12-0 with a classic left-right-left KO of his Serbian opponent, Miljan Rovcanin. As the second round came to an end, Rovcanin was counted out.

Richard Torrez, a Californian and 2020 Olympic silver medalist, was matched with Mexico City’s Marco Antonio Canedo. In his third professional fight, the 23-year-old Torrez flattened Canedo almost immediately.

When action resumed, Torrez connected with two left hooks and a sledgehammer right hand that snapped Canedo’s head back and left him unconscious. The end came at the 44-second mark of the first round.

Several minutes passed before medical personnel were able to position Canedo on a stool. A ringside official reported that Canedo was transported to St. Francis Hospital for an emergency-room examination.

Top Rank/ESPN boxing

Hard Rock Casino, Catoosa

Saturday’s results

Junior welterweights: Richard Commey (30-4-1, Bronx, New York) vs. Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, Puerto Rico), draw, 10 rounds.

Heavyweights: Jared Anderson (12-0, Toledo, Ohio) def. Miljan Rovcanin (24-3, Belgrade, Serbia), KO, 3:00 second round.

Heavyweights: Richard Torrez (3-0, Tulare, California) def. Marco Antonio Canedo (4-3, Mexico City), KO, :44 first round.

Heavyweights: Jeremiah Milton (6-0, Tulsa) def. Nick Jones (9-5, Okmulgee), KO, 2:49 second round.

Junior welterweights: Tiger Johnson (5-0, Cleveland, Ohio) def. Harry Gigliotti (Haverhill, Massachusetts), KO, 2:17 fifth round.

Heavyweights: Efe Ajagba (16-1, Stafford, Texas) def. Jozsef Darmos (14-5-3, Hungary), KO, 1:15 first round.

Junior welterweights: Kelvin Davis (6-0, Norfolk, Virginia) def. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-5, Argentina), unanimous decision, 6 rounds.

Lightweights: Frevian Gonzalez Robles (6-1, Puerto Rico) def. Gerardo Esquival (3-3-1, Medford, Oregon), unanimous decision, 6 rounds.

Lightweights: Abdullah Mason (4-0, Cleveland, Ohio) def. Angel Rebollar (5-1, South Gate, California), unanimous decision, 4 rounds.

Light heavyweights: Dante Benjamin (4-0, Cleveland, Ohio) def. Leandro Silva (3-7, Woburn, Massachusetts), unanimous decision, 4 rounds.